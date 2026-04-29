MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 5.2%

MGPI traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 503,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,788. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $409.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients's revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MGP Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGP Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While MGP Ingredients currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here