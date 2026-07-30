MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.25.

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MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $384.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 45.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,927,071.56. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,446 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company's stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,879 shares of the company's stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,579 shares of the company's stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

MGP Ingredients News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MGP Ingredients this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.72 , well above the analyst consensus of $0.49. The earnings beat may support the stock by demonstrating better-than-expected profitability despite challenging conditions. MGP Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , well above the analyst consensus of $0.49. The earnings beat may support the stock by demonstrating better-than-expected profitability despite challenging conditions. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $21 to $22 and assigned an Overweight rating, implying approximately 21% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade signals continued analyst confidence in MGPI’s longer-term prospects. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $21 to $22 and assigned an rating, implying approximately 21% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade signals continued analyst confidence in MGPI’s longer-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: MGP declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout is approximately $0.48 per share, or a yield near 2.5%, providing income support for investors.

MGP declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout is approximately $0.48 per share, or a yield near 2.5%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $1.50-$1.80 and revenue of $480 million-$500 million. The revenue range brackets analyst expectations, while the EPS midpoint of $1.65 is slightly above the $1.62 consensus, but the broad range reflects ongoing uncertainty. MGP Ingredients Q2 earnings call highlights

Management’s fiscal 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $1.50-$1.80 and revenue of $480 million-$500 million. The revenue range brackets analyst expectations, while the EPS midpoint of $1.65 is slightly above the $1.62 consensus, but the broad range reflects ongoing uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $124.36 million fell short of the $125.16 million estimate and declined 14.5% year over year . EPS also decreased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter, signaling weaker underlying demand or operating conditions despite the earnings beat. MGP Ingredients earnings report

Quarterly revenue of $124.36 million fell short of the $125.16 million estimate and declined . EPS also decreased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter, signaling weaker underlying demand or operating conditions despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The earnings call focused on navigating business challenges, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors look for evidence that declining sales and profitability pressures will improve. MGP Ingredients earnings call transcript

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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