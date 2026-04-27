Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $165,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 214,006 shares in the company, valued at $29,552,088.54. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 949,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,790. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 901.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.85.

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About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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