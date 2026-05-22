Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 3,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $200,340.00.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 1,947,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,539. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $901,613,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $530,125,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,307,795 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,078,000 after buying an additional 563,196 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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