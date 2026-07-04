Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Bought Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microchip Technology stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,863,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,839,153,000 after purchasing an additional 783,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,044,024,000 after buying an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $977,638,000 after buying an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,992,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $955,298,000 after acquiring an additional 684,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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