Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 31,285 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 8,715 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $8,294,239.80.

On Friday, June 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68.

On Friday, June 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,494 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.96, for a total transaction of $13,573,954.24.

On Friday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82.

On Friday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,561 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.63, for a total value of $2,498,588.43.

On Friday, May 1st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 8.9%

MU traded down $79.67 on Tuesday, reaching $820.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,687,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956,740. The company has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $973.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Micron: The Boom And Bust Memory Cycle Could Finally Be Dead

Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Neutral Sentiment: CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. CME launches single stock futures enabling investors to trade SpaceX, Micron 23 hours a day

CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Why Micron Stock Just Dropped Again

CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking is also significant after Micron’s extraordinary year-long rally. A chief accounting officer’s sale of 879 shares at approximately $1,000 per share added a minor insider-selling signal, though the transaction represented only about 2.45% of that executive’s holdings.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 510.0% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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