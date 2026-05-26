Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $1,625.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) has been given a $1,625.00 target price by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.39% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.80.

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Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 19.3%

NASDAQ MU traded up $144.88 on Tuesday, hitting $895.88. 75,084,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,921,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.94 and a 200 day moving average of $393.05. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $916.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 57.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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