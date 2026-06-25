Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,375.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company's previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,177.47.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $165.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,213.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,478,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,113,855. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $788.74 and its 200 day moving average is $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand.

Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer. Positive Sentiment: The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact.

Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warned that if AI memory demand cools or margins normalize, Micron could face a pullback because expectations are now very high.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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