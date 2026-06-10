Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $883.25 and last traded at $891.88. Approximately 54,153,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 44,380,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets on Micron, including Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand and tight supply could support further upside. Benzinga analyst update

Several analysts raised price targets on Micron, including Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand and tight supply could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: New commentary highlights Micron’s AI-driven growth, with demand for HBM, server DRAM, and SSDs seen as turning memory into a strategic infrastructure asset rather than a purely cyclical commodity. Seeking Alpha article

New commentary highlights Micron’s AI-driven growth, with demand for HBM, server DRAM, and SSDs seen as turning memory into a strategic infrastructure asset rather than a purely cyclical commodity. Positive Sentiment: Micron selected Bechtel as construction partner for its New York semiconductor project, signaling steady progress on a major U.S. manufacturing expansion that could strengthen long-term capacity and strategic positioning. GlobeNewswire press release

Micron selected Bechtel as construction partner for its New York semiconductor project, signaling steady progress on a major U.S. manufacturing expansion that could strengthen long-term capacity and strategic positioning. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s strong revenue growth and recent earnings beat continue to support the bull case, with investors focused on whether upcoming results can confirm the AI memory supercycle narrative. Quiver Quantitative article

Micron’s strong revenue growth and recent earnings beat continue to support the bull case, with investors focused on whether upcoming results can confirm the AI memory supercycle narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Micron appointed AI and cloud veteran Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance and strategy-positive move, but not an immediate earnings driver. GlobeNewswire board appointment

Micron appointed AI and cloud veteran Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance and strategy-positive move, but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Micron remains a favorite growth and AI-infrastructure name, but some coverage notes the stock has already had a huge run and may need a strong earnings catalyst to resume its advance. Zacks article

Micron remains a favorite growth and AI-infrastructure name, but some coverage notes the stock has already had a huge run and may need a strong earnings catalyst to resume its advance. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being hit by sector-wide selling and profit-taking after a massive rally, with some analysts warning the stock could be vulnerable if expectations are too high heading into earnings. Benzinga movers article

Shares are being hit by sector-wide selling and profit-taking after a massive rally, with some analysts warning the stock could be vulnerable if expectations are too high heading into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Recent bearish products and commentary, including a new 2x short ETF, suggest some traders are positioning for continued volatility or a deeper pullback before the June 24 report. GlobeNewswire MUZ launch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $640.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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