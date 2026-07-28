Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $900.20, but opened at $839.61. Micron Technology shares last traded at $810.1370, with a volume of 10,625,375 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $970.65 and a 200-day moving average of $628.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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