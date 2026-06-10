Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $18.20 on Wednesday, reaching $917.69. 19,993,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,028,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.73 and a 200-day moving average of $449.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $707.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets, including Wells Fargo to $1,220 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $1,500, reinforcing bullish views on Micron’s AI-memory demand and long-term earnings power. Analyst target updates

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets, including Wells Fargo to $1,220 and Cantor Fitzgerald to $1,500, reinforcing bullish views on Micron’s AI-memory demand and long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a move that could strengthen strategic oversight in AI infrastructure, cloud, and semiconductor markets. Board appointment announcement

Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a move that could strengthen strategic oversight in AI infrastructure, cloud, and semiconductor markets. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight continued enthusiasm for the AI memory supercycle, with some suggesting Micron could keep benefiting from tight supply and strong demand for high-bandwidth memory. Memory trade article

Multiple articles highlight continued enthusiasm for the AI memory supercycle, with some suggesting Micron could keep benefiting from tight supply and strong demand for high-bandwidth memory. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces frame MU’s recent decline as a possible buying opportunity ahead of earnings on June 24, but also note the stock has already had an extraordinary 12-month rally and may need a fresh catalyst to extend gains. Buying opportunity article

Several pieces frame MU’s recent decline as a possible buying opportunity ahead of earnings on June 24, but also note the stock has already had an extraordinary 12-month rally and may need a fresh catalyst to extend gains. Negative Sentiment: Micron has been hit by broader semiconductor selling and risk-off trading, with commentary pointing to volatility after a huge rally and caution that expectations may be stretched heading into earnings. Rally needs a catalyst

Micron has been hit by broader semiconductor selling and risk-off trading, with commentary pointing to volatility after a huge rally and caution that expectations may be stretched heading into earnings. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and several market commentaries argue the stock could be vulnerable to a pullback after its outsized year-to-date move, especially if the June 24 report fails to exceed already-high expectations. Earnings options swing article

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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