Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $902.60 and last traded at $937.00. 34,953,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 45,711,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $979.30.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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