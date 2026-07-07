Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $891.66 and last traded at $938.38. Approximately 51,605,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 45,964,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $984.75.

Specifically, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $876.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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