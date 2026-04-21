Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 1.5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $427.18 and last traded at $424.16. Approximately 31,814,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,735,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.07.

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More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xbox Game Pass price cut signals a push to boost subscriber growth and engagement in gaming — a move that can widen reach and recurring revenue over time despite lower ARPU near-term. Microsoft cuts Game Pass subscription prices

Xbox Game Pass price cut signals a push to boost subscriber growth and engagement in gaming — a move that can widen reach and recurring revenue over time despite lower ARPU near-term. Positive Sentiment: New and expanded enterprise AI partnerships and data-center milestones (Stellantis, Schneider Electric, Accenture collaborations and Fairwater datacenter coming online) reinforce Azure’s AI infrastructure lead and strengthen MSFT’s sales backlog/opportunity for higher-margin cloud services. Microsoft deepens industrial AI role with Stellantis and Hannover Messe deals

New and expanded enterprise AI partnerships and data-center milestones (Stellantis, Schneider Electric, Accenture collaborations and Fairwater datacenter coming online) reinforce Azure’s AI infrastructure lead and strengthen MSFT’s sales backlog/opportunity for higher-margin cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market chatter ahead of earnings is bullish — many analysts retain buy ratings, some have raised targets, and social/trader commentary highlights optimism around Azure reacceleration and AI capex benefits. That positioning likely supported the uptick. Microsoft Stock Opinions on Rebound Ahead of Earnings

Analyst and market chatter ahead of earnings is bullish — many analysts retain buy ratings, some have raised targets, and social/trader commentary highlights optimism around Azure reacceleration and AI capex benefits. That positioning likely supported the uptick. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $635 to $600) but kept a Buy rating — a mild technical headwind for upside expectations but still implies significant upside from current levels. Finviz: Citigroup target change

Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $635 to $600) but kept a Buy rating — a mild technical headwind for upside expectations but still implies significant upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Databricks hiring a former Microsoft executive to lead APAC is a talent flow headline; notable for competitive dynamics but unlikely to meaningfully shift MSFT fundamentals near-term. Databricks hires ex-Microsoft exec

Databricks hiring a former Microsoft executive to lead APAC is a talent flow headline; notable for competitive dynamics but unlikely to meaningfully shift MSFT fundamentals near-term. Negative Sentiment: A UK tribunal ruled Microsoft must face a mass lawsuit alleging overcharging on Windows Server cloud licences — a potential £2.1bn (~$2.8bn) claim that raises legal risk, possible remediation costs and could force changes to licensing practices; investors will watch for company comments and potential reserve/impact. Microsoft must face $2.8 billion UK lawsuit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $610.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $667.00 to $588.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $391.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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