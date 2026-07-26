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Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Microvision logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MicroVision is scheduled to complete a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on Monday, August 3, with shareholder share counts adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, August 2.
  • The stock was trading at $0.25, near its 52-week low, and the company has a market cap of about $83.47 million with a negative P/E ratio.
  • Recent quarterly results showed EPS of -$0.08, missing estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a $2.50 target price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Microvision.

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS - Free Report)'s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, August 2nd.

Microvision Price Performance

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvision had a negative net margin of 5,887.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.20%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Microvision from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microvision presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvision in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company's stock.

About Microvision

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc NASDAQ: MVIS is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision's offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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