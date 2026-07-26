Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS - Free Report)'s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, August 2nd.

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Microvision Price Performance

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvision had a negative net margin of 5,887.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.20%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Microvision from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microvision presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvision in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company's stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc NASDAQ: MVIS is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision's offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

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