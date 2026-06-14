Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.1875.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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