Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8350 per share and revenue of $556.7420 million for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 715,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after purchasing an additional 474,989 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,314,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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