Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock's previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.56.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.3% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,164,000 after buying an additional 165,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.9% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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