Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.29, Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.370-8.690 EPS.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 1,599,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,475. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.16.

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Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after buying an additional 125,130 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after buying an additional 1,234,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,749,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,105,000 after buying an additional 474,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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