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Mid Cap Stocks To Research - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven mid-cap stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Atai Beckley (ATAI), UiPath (PATH), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Ondas (ONDS), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL).
  • SQQQ stands out as a bearish ETF designed to deliver three times the inverse of the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100, making it a hedge against market declines.
  • The list also spans several different industries, including biopharma, automation software, fiber-optic networking, wireless/drone systems, and digital real estate, showing where investor attention and trading activity have recently concentrated.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Atai Beckley, UiPath, Applied Optoelectronics, Ondas, Opendoor Technologies, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization, typically valued between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact ranges can vary by market or index. For stock market investors, they often offer a balance between the growth potential of small cap stocks and the stability of large cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Atai Beckley (ATAI)

Atai Beckley N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and invests in various therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Its product candidates include COMP360, a proprietary psilocybin which is in Phase 3 program; BPL-003, an intranasal formulation that is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies; TRD; VLS-01, an transmucosal film in Phase 1b clinical studies; and ELE-101, a serotonergic psychedelic that is in Phase 1/2a study, for the treatment of treatment resistant depression.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATAI

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

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