Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. On average, analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPB. Zacks Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPB

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 1,525 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $49,943.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,294. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,172 shares of company stock valued at $72,485. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of Mid Penn Bank. As a full-service financial institution, Mid Penn Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, delivering retail and commercial banking services to individuals, families and businesses in its regional markets.

Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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