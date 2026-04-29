MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of ($1.38) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. MidCap Financial Investment's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised MidCap Financial Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 20,580.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company's stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation NASDAQ: MFIC is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

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