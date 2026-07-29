Middleby (MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $839.2250 million for the quarter. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:30 AM ET.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Middleby Trading Down 0.7%

Middleby stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.33. Middleby has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $858,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $320,112,000 after buying an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,950,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 4.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $194,318,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $212,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price objective on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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