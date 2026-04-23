Middlesex Water (MSEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.91 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $993.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.86. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Middlesex Water's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.31 per share, for a total transaction of $108,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,620. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,795 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSEX

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company is a regulated utility specializing in the provision of potable water and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplying treated water and effectively managing sewage collection systems under state and local regulatory frameworks. Its core mission centers on delivering safe, reliable water while complying with stringent environmental and public health standards.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Middlesex Water has grown from a local water works enterprise into a multi‐state utilities group.

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