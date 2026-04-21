Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.17 and traded as high as $54.33. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 192,097 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.91 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Middlesex Water's payout ratio is 61.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.31 per share, for a total transaction of $108,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,620. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company is a regulated utility specializing in the provision of potable water and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplying treated water and effectively managing sewage collection systems under state and local regulatory frameworks. Its core mission centers on delivering safe, reliable water while complying with stringent environmental and public health standards.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Middlesex Water has grown from a local water works enterprise into a multi‐state utilities group.

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