Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.20 million. On average, analysts expect Miller Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Miller Industries stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries's payout ratio is 42.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 566,171 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,984 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 110,707 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Miller Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Miller Industries from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of towing and recovery vehicles and related equipment. The company's product portfolio includes light-, medium- and heavy-duty tow trucks, integrated carriers, rotators, wreckers, trailers and associated hydraulic and electronic components. These products are marketed under well-known brand names, including Miller, Century, Holmes, Vulcan, Chevron and Jige International, serving a broad spectrum of customers in the towing, recovery, roadside assistance and vehicle transport industries.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries was founded in the early 1990s and has grown into a global supplier of towing and recovery solutions.

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