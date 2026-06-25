MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Price Up 17.7% on Earnings Beat

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) shares were up 17.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.2870. 207,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 744,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.390 EPS.

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MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. MillerKnoll's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 535.71%.

Key Stories Impacting MillerKnoll

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MLKN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MillerKnoll from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in MillerKnoll by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc NASDAQ: MLKN is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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