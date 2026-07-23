MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.17 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $621.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.45.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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