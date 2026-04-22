MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $69.4670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.78 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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