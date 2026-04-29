MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%.

Here are the key takeaways from MiMedx Group's conference call:

The company reported Q1 net sales of $59 million (down 33% YoY), with surgical +13% and wound -60% , an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12 million , and roughly $142 million net cash at quarter end.

The company reported Q1 net sales of (down 33% YoY), with and , an adjusted EBITDA loss of , and roughly net cash at quarter end. MiMedx says the steep wound-care decline stems from CMS reimbursement changes (ASP→fixed-price cap), the abrupt non‑implementation of LCDs, and a problematic WISeR prior‑authorization rollout that has severely slowed claims processing and provider utilization.

MiMedx says the steep wound-care decline stems from CMS reimbursement changes (ASP→fixed-price cap), the abrupt non‑implementation of LCDs, and a problematic WISeR prior‑authorization rollout that has severely slowed claims processing and provider utilization. The surgical franchise remains the growth engine—Q1 surgical sales grew 13%, the business is up ~50% over three years, and the company launched new products (AmnioFix Thyroid Shield, G4Derm Plus, HydroLix) while completing the EPIEFFECT RCT and PRP market release.

The surgical franchise remains the growth engine—Q1 surgical sales grew 13%, the business is up ~50% over three years, and the company launched new products (AmnioFix Thyroid Shield, G4Derm Plus, HydroLix) while completing the EPIEFFECT RCT and PRP market release. Management implemented ~ $40 million of annualized cost saves (including a ~15% workforce reduction and a ~ $4 million Q2 charge) and expects sequential recovery to reach profitability starting in Q3 with full‑year adjusted EBITDA roughly break‑even and guidance of $260–290 million in revenue.

Management implemented ~ of annualized cost saves (including a ~15% workforce reduction and a ~ Q2 charge) and expects sequential recovery to reach profitability starting in Q3 with full‑year adjusted EBITDA roughly break‑even and guidance of in revenue. Balance sheet and capital actions: MiMedx emphasizes a strong cash position and has a board‑authorized $100 million share repurchase program while retaining flexibility for M&A and opportunistic buybacks.

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MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 3,412,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,938. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDXG

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 864.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,381,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,132 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 283.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,383,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 596,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5,332.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 548,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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