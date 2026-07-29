MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million.

Here are the key takeaways from MiMedx Group's conference call:

Sanara MedTech acquisition: MiMedx agreed to acquire Sanara for $35 per share, creating a combined regenerative medicine company expected to generate more than $400 million in 2027 revenue, double-digit growth, over 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, and at least $20 million in annual cost synergies.

MiMedx agreed to acquire Sanara for $35 per share, creating a combined regenerative medicine company expected to generate more than $400 million in 2027 revenue, double-digit growth, over 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, and at least $20 million in annual cost synergies. Surgical momentum remained strong: Second-quarter surgical revenue increased 15% year over year, with broad-based growth across the portfolio, while the Sanara deal is expected to expand MiMedx’s surgical addressable market by approximately $4 billion.

Second-quarter surgical revenue increased 15% year over year, with broad-based growth across the portfolio, while the Sanara deal is expected to expand MiMedx’s surgical addressable market by approximately $4 billion. Wound care showed early stabilization: Wound revenue rose 11% sequentially and volume increased 22%, including 44% sequential growth in wound care centers, but revenue remained down 61% year over year because of substantially reduced Medicare reimbursement and ongoing administrative challenges.

Wound revenue rose 11% sequentially and volume increased 22%, including 44% sequential growth in wound care centers, but revenue remained down 61% year over year because of substantially reduced Medicare reimbursement and ongoing administrative challenges. Second-quarter profitability deteriorated: Net sales fell 35% year over year to $64 million, adjusted EBITDA was negative $8 million, and gross margin declined to 69%; results included an additional $5 million bad-debt charge tied mainly to private-office accounts.

Net sales fell 35% year over year to $64 million, adjusted EBITDA was negative $8 million, and gross margin declined to 69%; results included an additional $5 million bad-debt charge tied mainly to private-office accounts. Financing and outlook: MiMedx reiterated 2026 standalone revenue guidance of $260 million to $290 million and expects adjusted EBITDA to approach breakeven, while financing the Sanara acquisition with a $300 million term loan carrying interest at SOFR plus 6.25%.

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MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 1,421,925 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,335. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDXG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDXG

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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