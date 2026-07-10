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Mina Rezk Sells 64,821 Shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Aeva Technologies logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Aeva CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,821 shares on July 8 at an average price of $21.16, totaling about $1.37 million. The filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.
  • Rezk has also made two other recent sales, including 350,000 shares on June 16 for about $8.6 million and 27,389 shares on May 5 for about $411,931.
  • Aeva shares fell 4.7% to $20.99 in Friday trading after the disclosure. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, but analyst sentiment remains mixed with an average Hold rating and a $25.33 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,371,612.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,537,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,534,071.32. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Mina Rezk sold 350,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $8,599,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Mina Rezk sold 27,389 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $411,930.56.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,159 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company's stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA)

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