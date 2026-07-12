Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
MINISO Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MINISO Group has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from six brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of about $21.73. The recent calls were mixed, including downgrades from Zacks Research and Weiss Ratings, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock.
  • The stock was up 2.6% in Friday trading to $11.77, but it remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low. The company also posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly EPS of $0.07 versus estimates of $0.24, though revenue topped forecasts.
  • Insiders showed confidence by buying 4.2 million shares over the past 90 days, with the CEO and vice president each purchasing 1.95 million shares. Insider ownership is very high at 73.5%, while institutional investors hold about 17.16% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MINISO Group.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.7333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNSO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MINISO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MINISO Group from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Trading Up 2.6%

MNSO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 623,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $825.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MINISO Group

In other news, VP Yunyun (Alice) Yang acquired 1,950,000 shares of MINISO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $6,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 315,590,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,136,780.96. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guofu Ye bought 1,950,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $6,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,590,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,136,780.96. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,797,000. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MINISO Group Right Now?

Before you consider MINISO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MINISO Group wasn't on the list.

While MINISO Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines