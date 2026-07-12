MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.7333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNSO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MINISO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MINISO Group from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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MINISO Group Trading Up 2.6%

MNSO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 623,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $825.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MINISO Group

In other news, VP Yunyun (Alice) Yang acquired 1,950,000 shares of MINISO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $6,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 315,590,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,136,780.96. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guofu Ye bought 1,950,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $6,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,590,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,136,780.96. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,797,000. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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