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Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Buys 4,407 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
DLH logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mink Brook Asset Management bought 4,407 shares of DLH at an average price of $5.09, bringing its direct holdings to 2,158,480 shares valued at about $11.0 million.
  • The insider has been actively accumulating DLH stock in recent days, with multiple purchases made between June 24 and July 13 at prices ranging from $5.13 to $5.50 per share.
  • DLH shares recently traded near $5.25, close to their 1-year low of $5.03; the company also reported a small EPS miss in its latest quarter and Wall Street’s average rating remains Reduce.
  • Five stocks we like better than DLH.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,431.63. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,158,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,986,663.20. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $11,693.50.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,900.18.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.75.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $51,386.50.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 17,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,119. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLH has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLH

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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