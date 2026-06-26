Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Purchases 15,280 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $80,678.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,116,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,399.84. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

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DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 207,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,671. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLH has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DLH by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

See Also

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