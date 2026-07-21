Mirion Technologies (MIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Mirion Technologies to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $269.6050 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mirion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

View Our Latest Report on MIR

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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