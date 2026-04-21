Mirion Technologies (MIR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $246.3250 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mirion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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