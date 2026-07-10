Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIR. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.62.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.93. 396,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490,000 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,707,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,261,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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