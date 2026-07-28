Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.550 EPS.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 4,398,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MIR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIR

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,198,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,436,000 after purchasing an additional 382,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 181.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,574,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,101,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,628,000 after buying an additional 344,230 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,845,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,644,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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