Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 184771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MIR. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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