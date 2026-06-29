Mirion Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,961 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,290,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,424. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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