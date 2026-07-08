Miroslav Kafedzhiev Purchases 4,737 Shares of ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Miroslav Kafedzhiev acquired 4,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,311.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,311.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their position.

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ATS Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.52. 258,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,960. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$49.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is C$42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of C$744.30 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of ATS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$50.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

About ATS

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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