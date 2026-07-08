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Miroslav Kafedzhiev Purchases 4,737 Shares of ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
ATS logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: ATS insider Miroslav Kafedzhiev bought 4,737 shares on July 7 at C$39.12 each, a total investment of C$185,311.44.
  • Stock performance: ATS shares fell 1.8% to C$38.52 in Wednesday trading, near their average daily volume and below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst outlook: Wall Street analysts remain broadly bullish on ATS, with a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of C$50.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) insider Miroslav Kafedzhiev acquired 4,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,311.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,311.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their position.

ATS Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.52. 258,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,960. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$49.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is C$42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of C$744.30 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of ATS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$50.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ATS (TSE:ATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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