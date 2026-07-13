Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CLSA set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,680. This represents a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,758,161.43. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,315 shares of company stock worth $6,991,928. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 227,479 shares of the company's stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirum Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirum Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here