Free Trial
→ Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?” (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Mission Produce logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Six analysts give Mission Produce a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (2 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 1‑year price target of $17.00.
  • Major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 300,000 shares at $12.50 on Jan. 20; insiders purchased 612,715 shares over the last three months and now own 30.85% of the company.
  • For the quarter ended Mar. 12 the company reported EPS of $0.10 (vs. $0.07 estimate) and revenue of $278.6M (slightly above estimates) but revenue fell 26.1% YoY; the stock has a market cap of about $1.01 billion and a P/E of 31.07.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mission Produce.

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Mission Produce to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVO

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 300,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,461,581 shares in the company, valued at $118,269,762.50. This represents a 3.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 612,715 shares of company stock worth $7,849,797. Corporate insiders own 30.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $12,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 267,752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mission Produce by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 233,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,570,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of AVO stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.33 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mission Produce Right Now?

Before you consider Mission Produce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mission Produce wasn't on the list.

While Mission Produce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines