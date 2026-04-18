Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Mission Produce to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 300,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,461,581 shares in the company, valued at $118,269,762.50. This represents a 3.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 612,715 shares of company stock worth $7,849,797. Corporate insiders own 30.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $12,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 267,752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mission Produce by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 233,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,570,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of AVO stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.33 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

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