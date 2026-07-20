Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 52 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 52 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £138.84.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Phil Urban purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 per share, with a total value of £138.62.

On Friday, May 22nd, Phil Urban acquired 60 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, with a total value of £138.

On Friday, April 24th, Phil Urban acquired 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £136.74.

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Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 270.70. 1,281,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,227. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.33. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 223.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 149 billion for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 355 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 485.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

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