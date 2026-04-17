Mitie Group's (MTO) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTO. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 186.20.

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Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 181 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.11. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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