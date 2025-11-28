Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.7125 and last traded at $24.7125. Approximately 233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.5250.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

