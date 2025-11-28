Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.2% to $24.7125 on Friday, trading only about 233 shares during mid-day versus an average daily volume of ~62,248, indicating an unusually thin session.
  • Quarterly results missed expectations: the company reported EPS of $0.09 versus a consensus $0.14 and posted revenue of $6.22 billion, with a net margin of 4.92% and return on equity of 10.23%.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap is roughly $88.9 billion, P/E about 52.7, 50-day moving average $27.45 and 200-day moving average $25.23.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.7125 and last traded at $24.7125. Approximately 233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.5250.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi Heavy Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines