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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down to open at $26.45 from a $28.89 close but later traded around $29.05, showing intraday volatility and a roughly 2.7% uptick on light volume (1,842 shares).
  • Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" to a "hold," and the stock carries a consensus Hold rating from two analysts.
  • The company beat EPS estimates ($0.19 vs. $0.13) but missed revenue expectations ($7.74B vs. $7.86B); MHI trades at a P/E of 51.92 with a market cap near $98.1 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $26.45. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $29.0460, with a volume of 1,842 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.86 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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