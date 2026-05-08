Mizuho Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $260.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered HubSpot to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.96.

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HubSpot Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $243.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $187.45 and a 52-week high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 362,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,520,640. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $6,453,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong top-line: HubSpot reported $2.72 EPS vs. $2.47 expected and $881M revenue (+23% y/y), showing durable growth and subscription strength. Read More.

Q1 beat and strong top-line: HubSpot reported $2.72 EPS vs. $2.47 expected and $881M revenue (+23% y/y), showing durable growth and subscription strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: management lifted Q2 EPS to $3.00–3.02 (vs. ~2.40 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $13.04–13.12 (well above consensus), which, if achieved, materially improves FY earnings outlook. Read More.

Raised guidance: management lifted Q2 EPS to $3.00–3.02 (vs. ~2.40 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $13.04–13.12 (well above consensus), which, if achieved, materially improves FY earnings outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AI product roadmap remains a key driver of the bull case: HubSpot’s Breeze AI agents and broader “AI-first CRM” messaging underpin longer-term revenue/margin upside, but investors want proof of adoption and retention. Read More.

AI product roadmap remains a key driver of the bull case: HubSpot’s Breeze AI agents and broader “AI-first CRM” messaging underpin longer-term revenue/margin upside, but investors want proof of adoption and retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big post-earnings selloff despite the beat: shares fell sharply (reports ~16%) as players reacted to mixed signals — strong EPS but some guidance/revenue details and execution risk sparked profit-taking and short-term volatility. Read More.

Big post-earnings selloff despite the beat: shares fell sharply (reports ~16%) as players reacted to mixed signals — strong EPS but some guidance/revenue details and execution risk sparked profit-taking and short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns and risk narrative: analysts and commentators flagged mounting risks (AI-driven churn fears, post-earnings volatility and execution/valuation questions) even as some see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More.

Investor concerns and risk narrative: analysts and commentators flagged mounting risks (AI-driven churn fears, post-earnings volatility and execution/valuation questions) even as some see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: an officer sold ~$216.5k of stock, which can be perceived negatively by traders focused on insider activity. Read More.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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