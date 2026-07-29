Mizuho Cuts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $115.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company's current price.

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LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.71.

Read Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. 415,803 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 221.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

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